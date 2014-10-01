UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand steadies but stocks' losing streak runs to four days
* Govt bonds recover (Adds stocks, quotes and updates levels)
BRUSSELS Oct 1 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Wednesday the following monthly data:
New car registrations Sep 2014 Aug 2014 Sep 2013
Total for the month 36,383 28,613 34,890
Year-on-year change (pct) 4.28 -4.08 3.65
Year-to-date total 388,095 351,712 389,471
Cumulative change (pct) -0.35 -0.81 0.71
Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 20.24 percent in September compared with 21.28 percent for the same month the prior year.
D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.
PARIS, April 21 Ukrainian agriculture will become more attractive to investors due to land sales and other economic reforms planned by the government, top executives at grain producer AgroGeneration said on Friday as the firm announced results.