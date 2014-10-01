BRUSSELS Oct 1 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Wednesday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Sep 2014 Aug 2014 Sep 2013

Total for the month 36,383 28,613 34,890

Year-on-year change (pct) 4.28 -4.08 3.65

Year-to-date total 388,095 351,712 389,471

Cumulative change (pct) -0.35 -0.81 0.71

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 20.24 percent in September compared with 21.28 percent for the same month the prior year.

D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.