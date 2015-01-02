BRUSSELS, Jan 2 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Friday the following monthly data: New car registrations Dec 2014 Nov 2014 Dec 2013 Total for the month 26,990 29,739 25,081 Year-on-year change (pct) 7.61 -7.13 12.35 Year-to-date total 482,939 455,949 486,065 Cumulative change (pct) -0.64 -1.09 -0.14 Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 24.56 percent for December. D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche , Bentley and Lamborghini brands. NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium. (Reporting by Brussels newsroom)