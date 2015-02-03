BRUSSELS Feb 3 The Belgian Federation of Car
Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly
data:
New car registrations Jan 2015 Dec 2014 Jan 2014
Total for the month 47,324 26.990 49,584
Year-on-year change (pct) -4.56 7.61 -2.17
Year-to-date total 482,939
Cumulative change (pct) -0.62
Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share
of 19.27 percent for January compared with 19.62 percent for the
same month the prior year.
D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda,
Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but
registered in Belgium.