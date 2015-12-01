BRIEF-Tack Fiori International entered into subscription agreement
* Company agreed to subscribe for an aggregate amount of HK$20 million of fund units
BRUSSELS Dec 1 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Tuesday the following monthly data, showing a sixth consecutive monthly increase in registrations.
New car registrations Nov 2015 Oct 2015 Nov 2014
Total for the month 36,329 39,474 29,739
Year-on-year change (pct) 22.16 3.57 -7.13
Year-to-date total 468,325 431,996 455,949
Cumulative change (pct) 2.71 1.36 -1.09
Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 21.87 percent for November compared with 24.47 percent a year earlier.
D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.
May 4 British luxury brand Burberry plans to move around 300 jobs from London to a new office in Leeds, northern England, to consolidate its back-office operations and cut costs.