BRIEF-Kroger announces retirement of Paul Bowen, President of Jay C and Ruler
* Kroger announces retirement of Paul Bowen, President of Jay C and Ruler
BRUSSELS Feb 1 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:
New car registrations Jan 2016 Dec 2015 Jan 2015
Total for the month 44,326 32,741 47,324
Year-on-year change (pct) -6.34 21.31 -4.56
Total year-to-date - 501,066 -
Year-to-date change (pct) - 3.75 -
Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 19.09 percent for January compared with 19.27 percent in January 2015 and 20.45 percent in December 2015.
D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.
* Kroger announces retirement of Paul Bowen, President of Jay C and Ruler
WASHINGTON, May 23 U.S. President Donald Trump wants lawmakers to cut $3.6 trillion in government spending over the next decade, taking aim in an austere budget unveiled on Tuesday at healthcare and food assistance programs for the poor while boosting the military.