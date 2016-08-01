BRUSSELS, Aug 1 The Belgian Federation of Car
Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly
data:
New car registrations JULY 2016 JUNE 2016 JULY 2015
Total for the month 34,373 55,273 33,190
Year-on-year change (pct) -4.84 11.83 0.81
Year-to-date total 343,979 309,607 305,596
Cumulative change (pct) 5.99 7.34 -0.5
Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share
of 20.43 percent in July compared with 22.32 percent share in
July 2015.
D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda,
Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but
registered in Belgium.
(reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Foo Yun Chee)