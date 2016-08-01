BRUSSELS, Aug 1 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data: New car registrations JULY 2016 JUNE 2016 JULY 2015 Total for the month 34,373 55,273 33,190 Year-on-year change (pct) -4.84 11.83 0.81 Year-to-date total 343,979 309,607 305,596 Cumulative change (pct) 5.99 7.34 -0.5 Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 20.43 percent in July compared with 22.32 percent share in July 2015. D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands. NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium. (reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Foo Yun Chee)