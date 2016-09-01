BRUSSELS, Sept 1 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Thursday the following monthly data: New car registrations AUG 2016 JULY 2016 AUG 2015 Total for the month 38,655 34,373 31,252 Year-on-year change (pct) 23.69 -4.84 9.22 Year-to-date total 382,634 343,979 355,797 Cumulative change (pct) 7.54 5.99 1.16 (compiled by Julia Fioretti, editing by Foo Yun Chee)