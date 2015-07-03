(Adds association secretary's comments)
PRAGUE, July 3 Czech new passenger car
registrations could top 200,000 this year for the first time
after they jumped 20.4 percent year-on-year in the six months
ended June, the country's car importers' association said on
Friday.
Registrations reached 113,261 in the first six months of the
year as the central European country's economic growth
accelerated.
The industry group's secretary Pavel Tunkl told Reuters the
full-year total should exceed 200,000, especially if private
demand holds up with strong fleet sales.
The growth in Czech new car registrations outpaced that of
Germany, where they rose 5 percent in the first half of the
year, and the European Union, where there was an increase of 6.8
percent in the first five months.
Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen,
continued to lead the market with a 32.2 percent share, followed
by its parent VW with 11.2 percent and Hyundai with
7.9 percent, the association said.
The Czech economy grew at an annual rate of 4.0 percent in
the first quarter.
The registrations figures showed signs of a particular pick
up in confidence among the most wealthy.
Luxury carmaker Lamborghini sold 10 cars in the first half
of the year compared with one a year ago. Ferrari sold 27 cars
compared with 19 a year ago, while Bentley was the only top-end
brand that saw a decline, to 11 from 14.
