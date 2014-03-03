PARIS, March 3 French car sales fell 1.4 percent
in February from a year earlier, ending a five-month rising
trend, figures from the country's CCFA industry association
showed.
The CCFA said registrations fell to 141,300 cars last month
from 143,255 a year ago.
Sales of PSA Peugeot Citroen and Renault
rose 4.2 percent and 1.7 percent respectively, while sales of
Volkswagen cars fell 7.1 percent.
An increase in sales in January was the French market's
fifth consecutive monthly advance - discounting a November dip
attributable to the two fewer sales days in the month than a
year earlier.