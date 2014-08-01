PARIS Aug 1 French car sales fell 4.3 percent in July as economic jitters weighed on demand, the country's CCFA industry body said on Friday.

Registrations tumbled to 143,777 cars last month from 150,218 a year earlier, the Paris-based group said in a statement, while reiterating its 2-3 percent market growth forecast for the year.

"We've always said it's best to remain prudent about the market, and June orders were not strong," CCFA spokesman Francois Roudier said.

"There are still concerns weighing on consumers and companies that do not favour new vehicle purchases - but we are still on track for our full-year forecast."

Renault car registrations fell 6.3 percent in July but remained 12.3 percent higher for the January-July. PSA Peugeot Citroen's car sales fell 3.1 percent last month but were up 3.6 percent for the year so far.

Overall French light vehicle registrations were up 1.7 percent for January-July, with cars 1.9 percent higher and delivery vans up 0.4 percent after a 5.1 percent slip in July. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)