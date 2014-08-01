PARIS Aug 1 French car sales fell 4.3 percent
in July as economic jitters weighed on demand, the country's
CCFA industry body said on Friday.
Registrations tumbled to 143,777 cars last month from
150,218 a year earlier, the Paris-based group said in a
statement, while reiterating its 2-3 percent market growth
forecast for the year.
"We've always said it's best to remain prudent about the
market, and June orders were not strong," CCFA spokesman
Francois Roudier said.
"There are still concerns weighing on consumers and
companies that do not favour new vehicle purchases - but we are
still on track for our full-year forecast."
Renault car registrations fell 6.3 percent in July
but remained 12.3 percent higher for the January-July. PSA
Peugeot Citroen's car sales fell 3.1 percent last
month but were up 3.6 percent for the year so far.
Overall French light vehicle registrations were up 1.7
percent for January-July, with cars 1.9 percent higher and
delivery vans up 0.4 percent after a 5.1 percent slip in July.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)