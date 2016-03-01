PARIS, March 1 French car sales rose 13 percent
in February, according to industry data published on Tuesday,
with General Motors, Hyundai and Fiat
leading the gains among mass automakers.
The 13 percent increase, published by consulting firm
DataNeo and France's main CCFA auto industry body, follows a 3.9
percent year-on-year rise in January. It includes no adjustment
for calendar effects or selling days in the month.
Registrations rose to 166,741 cars in February, the CCFA
said, with GM's Opel and Hyundai both up 23 percent. Fiat
Chrysler saw sales advance 14 percent, helped by its revamped
Jeep brand.
Renault posted a 15 percent sales increase to
52,816 cars, according to the data, while domestic rival PSA
Peugeot Citroen gained 10 percent to 58,953 cars,
underperforming the market growth.
French delivery van registrations also rose 13 percent in
February, according to the data.
