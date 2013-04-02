(Corrects figure in headline to 16.4 pct from 16.7 pct)

PARIS, April 2 French car registrations fell 16.4 percent in March and 14.7 percent overall in the first quarter, the country's main auto industry body said on Tuesday.

In March alone, PSA Peugeot Citroen private car sales fell 23.6 percent in its home market and at smaller domestic rival Renault, they were down 8.3 percent, Paris-based CCFA said. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt Editing by Christian Plumb)