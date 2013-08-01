PARIS Aug 1 French car sales rose 0.9 percent
in July, the country's CCFA industry association said on
Thursday, in a sign that auto demand may finally be stabilising
in one of the markets worst hit by Europe's sustained slump.
Registrations rose to 150,248 cars last month, the
association said in a statement, with Renault and PSA
Peugeot Citroen both in positive territory and Toyota
surging 24 percent.
The upturn, helped by an additional sales day compared with
July 2012, contrasts with the 9.7 percent drop in French car
sales so far this year.
The latest monthly numbers suggest the French market is
beginning to stabilize, CCFA spokesman Francois Roudier said,
maintaining the association's forecast for an 8 percent
full-year decline.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by
James Regan)