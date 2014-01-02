PARIS Jan 2 French car sales rose 9.4 percent in December, the country's CCFA industry association said on Thursday, paring the full-year decline for 2013 to 5.7 percent.

Registrations rose to 175,336 cars last month from 160,314 a year earlier, the association said in a statement.

Renault led the monthly gain with a 37.9 percent December surge, while domestic rival PSA Peugeot Citroen posted a 10.6 percent sales increase.

European market leader Volkswagen saw its French deliveries climb 9.9 percent.

French delivery van registrations also jumped 11.7 percent last month and declined 4.4 percent in 2013. That took total light vehicle sales to a 9.7 percent gain for the month and a 5.5 percent drop for the year. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)