PARIS, April 1 French car sales rose 8.9 percent
in March, the country's CCFA industry association said on
Tuesday, led by gains for domestic automakers Renault
and PSA Peugeot Citroen.
Registrations advanced to 179,871 cars last month from
165,162 a year earlier, the CCFA said in a statement.
In the wake of a six-year European auto sales slump, the
French market is showing signs of a stop-start recovery that saw
car sales jump 9.4 percent in December then stagnate in
January-February.
"This is a modest rebound but we should stay cautious," CCFA
spokesman Francois Roudier said, citing fleet orders that remain
low. "We're still in crisis mode."
