PARIS, June 2 French new car sales inched 0.1
percent higher in May, led by domestic automaker Renault
, the Paris-based CCFA industry association said in a
statement on Monday.
Total registrations advanced to 148,573 cars last month from
148,490 in May 2013, the CCFA said, adding that it could raise
its 1 percent growth forecast for the French market for 2014
next month.
Renault group car sales rose 9 percent in May, including a
10.8 percent gain for its no-frills Dacia brand. Domestic rival
PSA Peugeot Citroen posted a 3.9 percent gain, while
German group Volkswagen saw registrations advance
0.9 percent.
