* Spanish November sales up 15.1 pct year on year
* French sales down 4.4 pct on fewer working days
* Underlying French car sales up 5.7 pct
* Italian sales down 4.5 percent year on year
(Adds Italian figures)
PARIS, Dec 2 Car sales in France and Spain
showed further signs of stabilising last month after a prolonged
recession in much of Europe pushed demand close to a two-decade
low, though optimism was dampened by weak numbers from Italy.
Signs of economic recovery in even some of the worst
affected countries, such as Spain, have led to a pick-up in
demand in recent months.
Sales of new cars in Spain jumped 15.1 percent year on year
in November, the third consecutive monthly increase, helped by
government subsidies, car manufacturers' association Anfac said
on Monday.
There were 55,450 new cars registered in November, compared
with 48,155 in November 2012, despite one fewer working day.
"We're in a good position for the end of 2013 and in order
to start 2014 in the best way possible. The recovery will be
noticeable next year," said Jaume Roura, head of Spanish car
dealers association Faconauto.
However, Anfac said its forecast for about 720,000 new cars
to be sold this year was well short of the 1.2-1.3 million it
would expect for a country with Spain's per capita income and
economic development.
In France, new car registrations declined 4.4 percent year
on year to 138,298 in November, after rises in October and
September, the auto industry association CCFA said.
But registrations would have shown an increase of 5.7
percent if the data were adjusted for the reduction in business
days compared with November 2012, the association added.
French carmakers PSA Peugeot Citroen and Renault
lifted sales by 4.5 percent and 3.8 percent
respectively, continuing to outpace foreign competitors, whose
sales dropped by 12.9 percent.
Sales in Italy, however, slipped by 4.5 percent year on year
in November to 102,201 vehicles, data from the transport
ministry showed.
The last time monthly sales rose year on year in Europe's
fourth-largest car market was August 2011, the ministry's data
shows. But the rate of decline has slowed, suggesting that the
euro zone's third-largest economy could be showing signs of a
modest pick-up.
"The analysis of the auto and economic data suggests that
the fall in car demand (in Italy) may be capped in 2014, but
there won't be a significant recovery yet," research think-tank
CSP said in a statement.
Italians are expected to buy 1.3 million vehicles this yaer,
the country's biggest carmaker, Fiat, and industry
groups have said.
Sales at Fiat, which has drastically reduced investment to
ride out the crisis and pursue a buyout of 58.5 percent-owned
Chrysler, fell 12.3 percent in November to 27,800 vehicles, the
company said.
Its share of the Italian market dropped to 27.2 percent in
November from 29.6 percent in the same month last year.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gilles Guillaume in Paris, Paul
Day in Madrid and Agnieszka Flak in Milan; Writing by Mark
Potter; Editing by David Goodman)