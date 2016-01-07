LONDON Jan 7 Western European car sales rose
8.9 percent last year, according to industry data released on
Thursday, boosted by strong growth across all five major
markets.
Full-year registrations rose to 13.2 million in 2015 based
on national data compiled by LMC Automotive that includes
estimates for some smaller markets.
In December, sales rose 13.9 percent to 1.05 million cars.
The monthly figure amounted to a seasonally adjusted selling
rate of 14.3 million cars per year, up 4.9 percent on November's
13.6 million.
However, LMC said there was unusually high demand in
December in Britain, which saw its full-year sales hit an
all-time high, and in the Netherlands, where the loss of a tax
rebate on some popular models from Jan. 1, led to a surge in
sales in December.
Sales in Europe's biggest markets Germany, Britain, France,
Spain and Italy all recorded significant rises in 2015 with
Spanish registrations recording the biggest increase of 21
percent.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Additional reporting by Anthony
Deutsch in Amsterdam; Editing by Mark Potter)