MILAN Jan 15 European car sales rose 9.2 percent last year, thanks to higher demand for German brands and Jeep sport utility vehicles, data showed on Friday, but the recovery remained fragile, with overall volumes still below pre-crisis levels.

New passenger car registrations in the European Union and European Free Trade Association increased to 14.2 million vehicles last year, according to the Brussels-based Association of European Carmakers (ACEA).

Last year's growth was driven by German carmakers Daimler and BMW, rising 17.7 percent and 12.3 percent, respectively, thanks to the popularity of their Smart and MINI brands, and by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Registration from the FCA stable jumped 13.6 percent, mainly attributable to strong demand for its new Jeep Renegade model. European sales of the SUV brand more than doubled last year.

Other mass market brands grew, but at a single-digit rate, with deliveries from France's Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen up 9.4 percent and 6 percent, respectively, and those from U.S. group Ford rising 8.6 percent.

However, even though industry sales grew for a second consecutive year, ACEA remained cautious.

"This result is only now passing levels registered in 2010, immediately after the economic crisis," the industry group said in a statement. "In other words, the trend is positive but, in absolute terms, volumes remain low."

Sales at Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker, rose 6.2 percent, but its market share in the region dipped to 24.8 percent from 25.5 percent as it continued to pay the price of its diesel emissions test-rigging scandal.

In December alone, industry-wide sales rose 15.9 percent to 1.16 million vehicles, marking the 28th consecutive month of growth. That month's best performers were Renault and Peugeot, recording growth of 27.8 percent and 20.7 percent, respectively, and Ford, rising 23.9 percent.

BMW, FCA and Daimler also recorded double-digit increases, at the expense of scandal-hit Volkswagen, whose sales growth underperformed the market with a 4.4 percent rise.

All the major national markets recorded sales increases last year. Among the five major markets, Spain recorded the biggest jump at 20.9 percent, followed by Italy, up 15.8 percent. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by James Dalgleish)