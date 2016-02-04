FRANKFURT Feb 4 Western European car sales rose 5.8 percent in January, according to industry data released by LMC Automotive on Thursday.

Registrations rose to 1.01 million cars in the first month of 2016, estimates based on national data compiled by LMC Automotive show.

"The West European car market got off to a strong start to the year, growing 5.8 percent year-on-year, despite having one less selling day this month," LMC Automotive analyst Emiliano Lewis said.

"While the market is forecast to continue to grow for the third consecutive year, economic headwinds from outside Europe provide a downside risk."

The monthly sales figure amounted to a seasonally adjusted selling rate of 13.909 million cars per year, up 5.5 percent on the year.

Sales in Europe's biggest markets Germany, Britain, France, Spain and Italy all recorded rises in January, with Italian registrations recording the biggest increase of 17.4 percent. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)