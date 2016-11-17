PARIS Nov 17 European car sales fell 0.3
percent in October, with the region's three biggest automakers
Volkswagen, PSA and Renault
leading the decline, according to industry data published on
Thursday.
Registrations came in at 1.14 million cars last month in the
region comprising European Union member states as well as
Iceland, Norway and Switzerland, the Brussels-based Association
of European Carmakers said in a statement.
PSA sales fell 7.4 percent, weighed down by the Citroen
brand's 8.9 percent decline, while Peugeot sales were down a
more modest 4.6 percent.
Renault group registrations were 2.1 percent lower, and
Volkswagen suffered a 1.8 percent sales slide largely
attributable to the core VW brand's 7.8 percent drop.
The October numbers dampened the European auto market's
performance for the year so far - now amounting to 6.9 percent
year-on-year growth for January-October.
French and German demand weakened in October, according to
national data published earlier this month, causing forecaster
LMC Automotive to trim its full-year market outlook for Western
Europe.
