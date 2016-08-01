MILAN Aug 1 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 2.86 percent in July from the same month a year ago to 136,275 vehicles, the transport ministry said on Monday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 28.8 percent in July, up from 28.7 percent in June, the carmaker said in a separate statement.

FCA's Italian car sales increased 4.8 percent last month, better than the overall market, boosted by higher purchases of its Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Fiat vehicles. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)