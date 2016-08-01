(Adds detail, comment, French and Spanish figures)
MILAN Aug 1 New car sales in Italy, Europe's
fourth-largest car market, rose 2.9 percent year on year in
July, the transport ministry said on Monday, but the increase
was less marked than the double-digit growth recorded in each of
the previous six months.
July registrations rose to 136,275 vehicles, with demand hit
by fewer discounts and incentives as carmakers sought to put an
end to a price war that ate into their margins.
"The first semester was characterised by very aggressive
promotional campaigns that ended at the end of June and, to a
large extent, were not renewed," Gian Primo Quagliano, president
of industry group Centro Studi Promotor, said in a statement.
Lower expectations for the Italian economy and two fewer
working days than July last year could also have been factors
wighing on demand.
Italian sales from the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
stable increased 4.8 percent last month, better than
the market as a whole and boosted by higher sales of its Jeep,
Alfa Romeo and Fiat vehicles.
The Italian-American carmaker's share of the Italian market
nudged up to 28.8 percent in July from 28.7 percent in June, the
group said in a separate statement.
In full-page advertisements in Italy's main daily
newspapers, the company had encouraged customers to rush to the
showrooms before the end of July by announcing it would raise
prices from Aug. 1.
The Italian market's July figures compared favourably with a
9.6 percent drop in France, where sales of new PSA Peugeot
Citroen and Volkswagen vehicles tumbled by
more than 17 percent.
In Spain, July car sales rose 4.3 percent year on
year.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Goodman)