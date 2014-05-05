MADRID May 5 New car sales in Spain rose 28.7 percent in April from a year ago, the eighth straight month of increases, car manufacturers' association Anfac said on Monday.

A government subsidy scheme, which gives buyers of new vehicles a rebate for turning in old cars, has helped buying.

A total of 80,174 cars were sold in April, Anfac said. Sales in the first four months of the year were up 16.2 percent on the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)