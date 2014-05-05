BRIEF-LG to sell its entire stake in LG Siltron Incorporated for 620 bln won
* Says it plans to sell its entire stake in LG Siltron Incorporated, a wafer for semiconductor firm, for 620 billion won
MADRID May 5 New car sales in Spain rose 28.7 percent in April from a year ago, the eighth straight month of increases, car manufacturers' association Anfac said on Monday.
A government subsidy scheme, which gives buyers of new vehicles a rebate for turning in old cars, has helped buying.
A total of 80,174 cars were sold in April, Anfac said. Sales in the first four months of the year were up 16.2 percent on the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)
Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump addressed business and trade issues on Monday. Highlights of the day follow: TRADE Trump formally withdraws the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, distancing America from Asian allies as China's influence in the region rises. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says his country will aim to keep tariff-free commerce with North American Free Trade Agreement partners Canada and the United States in its talks wi
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.