MADRID, July 1 New car sales in Spain rose 23.9 percent in June from a year ago, the tenth straight month of increases, car manufacturers' association Anfac said on Tuesday.

A government subsidy scheme, which gives buyers of new vehicles a rebate for turning in old cars, has helped buying.

A total of 90,158 cars were sold in June, Anfac said. Sales in the first half of the year were up 17.8 percent on the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah Morris)