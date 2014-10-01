MADRID Oct 1 New car sales in Spain rose 26.2 pct year-on-year in September, its 13th consecutive month of growth, car manufacturers' association Anfac said on Wednesday.

That followed a rise of 13.7 percent in August, helped by an ongoing subsidy programme.

The first nine months of the year saw sales of 640,673 cars, Anfac said, a rise of 17.2 percent. (Reporting By Robert Hetz, writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Julien Toyer)