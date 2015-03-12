By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, March 12 The Dutch and German central
bank presidents on Thursday criticized the French government for
running budget deficits for too long, and warned that current
the low-interest rate environment may be lulling politicians
into complacency.
Klaas Knot of De Nederlandsche Bank said that France is on
track to break European budget rules in "14 out of 19" years of
the euro's existence.
"For each individual year you can try to come up with an
explanation of an extraordinary severe recession or an
extraordinary circumstance, but I think it is the accumulation
of these exceptions which is undermining the rules," he said at
a press conference in Amsterdam.
In Frankfurt, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann warned that
the current low interest rates brought on by the European
Central Bank's purchasing of government bonds are exceptional.
"Cheap government financing conditions should not cause
governments to believe that further reforms are not needed,"
Weidmann said.
"That goes not only for the countries affected by crises but
also for big countries like France and Italy."
(Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Toby Chopra)