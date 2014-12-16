* China seeking foothold in central and eastern Europe
* In 2012 China earmarked $10 bln for investment in region
* Chinese premier says seeking new models of financing
(Updates with Serbian PM, details)
By Ivana Sekularac
BELGRADE, Dec 16 China said on Tuesday it would
create a new investment fund of $3 billion (2.4 billion euros)
targeting central and eastern Europe, seeking to strengthen its
foothold in the region as a door to the wider European Union.
China sees central and eastern Europe as a potentially
lucrative market and bridgehead to the wider EU, drawn by
relatively low wages, educated workforces and scope for
development on the fringes of the bloc.
Chinese investments in the region usually come in the form
of loans financed by China's state-owned banks for projects
carried out by Chinese companies, particularly in the sectors of
infrastructure and energy.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, however, addressing a summit in
Belgrade with leaders of 16 central and eastern European
countries said China was open to "new models of financing and
investment".
During the three-day visit, Li is expected to ratify a deal
with Hungary and Serbia for Chinese construction of a high-speed
rail link between Belgrade and Budapest.
"On the Chinese side we can create a new investment fund
with a total value of $3 billion," Li told the summit, in
remarks translated into Serbian.
"We expect new ways of cooperation through private-public
partnership, various leasing arrangements and that will make our
cooperation more efficient, more productive, and by doing that
all desires of EU member states for respecting of their rules
will be fulfilled," he said.
Li's host, Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, also
alluded to the need to find new ways of financing, reflecting
concern over debt levels in the region.
"Of special importance is diversification of the system of
financing between interested parties, taking a step towards
financing investment projects through concessions or
private-public partnership," Vucic said.
In 2012, China announced a $10-billion credit line for a
region comprising some of the EU's newest members and others in
the Western Balkans that are not yet part of the bloc but trying
to get there.
On Thursday, Li will inaugurate a 170-million-euro
Chinese-built bridge completing a highway ring-road around
Belgrade. He said on Tuesday he hoped the high-speed rail link
to Budapest would be completed within two years.
The projects fit with China's plans to expand its presence
in Greece's main port of Piraeus, where Chinese global shipping
carrier Cosco won a 35-year concession in 2009 to upgrade and
run two container cargo piers, as a gateway to the Balkans and
on into central Europe.
(1 euro = $1.2518)
(Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Matt
Robinson; Editing by Dominic Evans)