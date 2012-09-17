* Bank's big-spending plan underlines bold M&A ambition
* Chinese buyers still arouse suspicions
* Shift likely to private from PBOC-led China investment
By Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent
LONDON, Sept 17 The ambition of China's No. 2
bank to spend more on a single acquisition than the value of all
of the country's European deals in the past two years sends a
clear signal of intent: Europe is finally on China's takeover
radar.
China Construction Bank expects to wrap
up an overseas takeover this year, Chairman Wang Hongzhang told
Reuters.
The Financial Times said Wang had identified Britain, France
and Germany as attractive targets and could splash out as much
as $15 billion.
An acquisition of that size would silence debate on why
China has invested relatively little so far in Europe - about
$6.4 billion in 2010 and $7.4 billion in 2011, according to a
report released on Monday by the University of Leeds.
China, the world's second-largest economy, accounts for just
3.5 percent of the foreign direct investment in the 27-member
European Union.
But that figure is bound to rise as China seeks brands and
technology to help it climb the value-added ladder, said Antonio
Parenti, a European Commission trade official. Up to 2008, China
was investing just $1 billion a year in the EU, he noted.
"This is a trend which is set to continue. China will become
a massive presence in Europe," Parenti told a conference in
London on Chinese investment.
That investment provokes mixed feelings. Europe needs the
jobs that Chinese capital creates or preserves, but suspicions
persist that some Chinese companies are shadowy agents of an
authoritarian Communist state bent on stealing the West's
technological secrets.
"There are question marks. A newcomer is always questioned
twice when he wants to join a club," Parenti said.
NOT WELCOME
For its part, Chinese investors have a litany of complaints
about Europe, including the difficulty of obtaining visas and
work permits; restrictive labour and competition laws; and the
cost of hiring lawyers and other professionals to help them seal
deals.
"They have the perception that they're not welcomed in the
European Union and that they're not allowed to invest in certain
areas or acquire certain businesses," said Heinrich Voss, a
researcher at Leeds University.
Jeremy Clegg, a professor of European integration and
international business management at the university, singled out
non-tariff barriers that have the effect of segmenting service
industries along national lines.
"These are the things that, if you're a Chinese firm coming
to Europe, you're going to be particularly concerned about
because that would be undercutting the whole purpose," he said.
The European Commission wants to negotiate an EU-China
bilateral investment treaty that would provide more certainty
for investors on both sides and pry open markets in China where
European firms have a comparative advantage.
But Parenti acknowledged that this Thursday's EU-China
summit in Brussels would make little headway on the issue
because of China's looming once-in-a-decade leadership change.
SEA CHANGE
Regardless of progress towards a treaty, it is natural that
China is keen to expand overseas investment now that a decade
has passed since it joined the World Trade Organisation, said
Kerry Brown, who leads the EU-funded Europe China Research and
Advice Network.
"We can't walk away from this," Brown said.
Because of its own low production costs, the aim of China's
outbound investment to date has not been to move factories
overseas. But that will change as costs rise, with some garment
and footwear firms already relocating to Southeast Asia, said
Yiping Huang, chief economist for Asia at Barclays Capital.
Another sea change in the coming decade is likely to see the
central bank, which manages China's $3.2 trillion in foreign
exchange reserves, handing over the investment baton to the
private sector - with vast implications for financial markets
and the global division of labour, Huang said.
"The People's Bank of China will likely give way to the
private sector as China's dominant overseas investor, and the
shift from sovereign bonds to direct equities as the main focus
of this investment could prove to be an historical event for the
world economy," he said in an essay for the East Asia Forum.
(Editing by Jason Neely)