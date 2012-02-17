LONDON, Feb 17 (IFR) - Opera Finance (Uni-Invest) suffered the ignominy of becoming the first European CMBS to default at bond maturity on Wednesday, when it failed to repay EUR603m of bonds backed by a portfolio of Dutch offices.

This marks the end of a struggle lasting nearly two years, during which lender and servicer Eurohypo, the borrower Uni-Invest, and investors had tried - and failed - on a number of occasions to agree a solution to the problem.

The most recent effort came at the start of the month, when more than 90% of the Class A investors participated in a steering committee to discuss their options. The deal ran to default nonetheless, placing full control of the assets in the hands of the senior bondholders, and attention now switches to a workout that maximises their recoveries.

How this strategy is implemented could provide a precedent for other European CMBS issues approaching final maturity. Bond redemptions are clustered in 2016 and 2017, so the bulk of transaction managers still have some time to get in shape, but the limited range of refinancing options means that other issues may be hard pressed to avoid a similar fate to Uni-Invest.

Talk of some form of extension has circulated away from the deal, but opinion is divided. One contact at an advisory firm said that a debt extension was not possible as the CMBS had defaulted, and that a purchaser for the assets had to be found to generate recoveries.

But even then he was doubtful about the chances of success, given that Eurohypo cancelled an auction in December that had offered a 40% discount, citing a lack of available funds for similar properties in the Netherlands. The portfolios were valued at about EUR630m last summer, so a 40% haircut would not leave much headroom after costs to repay the senior investors, which are owed around EUR360m.

Others, however, favour a longer-term strategy. Christian Aufsatz of Barclays Capital wrote that "a note acceleration and enforcement against the issuer are unlikely to happen in the short term".

He foresaw an implicit extension in the form of a standstill. This method would remove the time pressure on the transaction, allowing piecemeal sales without the stigma of a fire sale weighing on prices. Such an approach to asset disposals could allow bondholders to maximise recoveries, he said.

However, one source involved in the workout disagreed, explaining that the option of a standstill period dragging on indefinitely "was very unpalatable to investors", citing a "risk of having a zombie company going forward".

Fitch, which downgraded the bonds to D, expects that "at least the Class A noteholders will receive significant recoveries at some point in the future", without elaborating on the timeframe.

RATING PRESSURE BUILDS

European CMBS ratings will face heightened volatility as transactions approach their legal final maturity dates. Opera Finance (Uni-Invest) could offer some insight as to how to deal with bond maturities in the next four or five years, while the Japanese CMBS market could also provide some clues, Fitch says.

Japanese CMBS loan maturities have passed their peak and the majority defaulted. The bond legal final maturities are grouped in the 2012 to 2014 period and there is a severe threat of downgrades as a shorter tail period between the loan maturity and bond maturity leaves less time to address problem loans before the bonds become due.

European borrowers, meanwhile, still have to deal with the peak of their loan maturities over these two years before even considering bond maturities. In 2011, almost 60 loans were scheduled to redeem (around EUR3.8bn equivalent), according to Fitch, and the number more than doubles in 2012 (over EUR10bn) before peaking at almost 150 loans in 2013 (more than EUR20bn).

The success rate of repayment so far does not offer much hope. Fitch estimates that 22.8% of all loans that were scheduled to mature by the end of 2011 defaulted. This marked a significant increase from the previous quarter, when 17.5% of loans failed to pay down as of the end of the third quarter.

Uni-Invest's addition to that list is a loan that originally exceeded EUR1bn, the proceeds of which were used to acquire and refurbish a selection of secondary quality assets.

It had been due to repay the loan in 2010 but failed to do so. Eurohypo agreed a two-year extension, in an attempt to allow the company to continue functioning normally rather than forcing a liquidation of the assets.

Uni-Invest's obligation in the agreement was to adhere to an amortisation schedule: the loan had to be paid down to EUR710m in August 2010 and then to EUR580m in February 2011. It failed, however, to meet last year's target.

Eurohypo announced plans last August for a series of auctions. Some bids were received during the first phases, but the plans were eventually suspended in December as the disposal proceeds were forecast to fall short of expectations.