* Collapse of global real estate mkt stymies original loan repayment plan

* Investors choice: "consensual restructuring" vs "credit bid"

* Consensual plan gives junior investors greater upside, credit favours senior

* Senior investors in driving seat, but some also hold junior notes

By Anil Mayre

LONDON, March 30 (IFR) - Opera Finance (Uni-Invest), the first European CMBS to default at bond maturity on February 15 2012 is edging closer to a resolution with investors due to vote on April 17 on two proposals to decide its future.

One is a property management expert called Valad Europe, while the other sees a private equity firm, TPG, join forces with the real estate investment vehicle Patron, with its own in-house property development group.

The outcome will provide valuable insight into how to address CMBS deals under duress. This year there are over EUR10bn of CMBS loans due to mature, before peaking at almost 150 loans for more than EUR20bn in 2013, according to Fitch.

There tends to be a tail period between loan and bond maturities of at least a couple of years, but Opera Uni has shown that even that amount of breathing space that may not be sufficient to work out problems.

Opera Finance Uni-Invest's demise was not entirely unexpected as the borrower had defaulted on its loan in 2010. It had planned to repay the loan through an asset disposal strategy, but was stymied by the collapse of the global real estate market, and limited potential for bulk sales in the relatively small Dutch market, and Uni-Invest breached its loan obligations.

Lender Eurohypo agreed an extension to 2012 provided Uni-Invest meet a repayment timetable. But Uni-Invest missed its amortisation schedule in February 2011 and the loan reverted to its previous status of default - after which various discussions have taken place on how to fix the problem.

Investors will now pick one of two proposals. One, dubbed the consensual bid, entails Valad Europe taking over the management of the assets and extending all bond maturities by four years. A 3.77% supplement to the three-month Euribor plus 23bp coupon will be paid, but no principal payments will be made up-front to investors.

Valad anticipates selling assets over four years to generate sufficient proceeds repay EUR420m of bonds. The means full payment for the senior investors and some for the junior classes too.

This plan appears junior investor-friendly because they stand some chance of repayment after the Class A holders get their EUR360m back.

However, the twelve senior investors could favour the so-called credit bid, proposed by private equity venture TPG/Patron, chiefly because they will receive a 40% partial repayment once the deal has been ratified in the Dutch courts.

TPG/Patron's total equity injection, including fees and other transaction costs, is around EUR160-170m that will be subordinated to the Class A investors.

Again, the bonds will extend by four years, for which investors received an enriched coupon of three-month Euribor plus 300bp plus an additional 100bp of payment-in-kind interest. This agreement can be extended, however, through two annual options. RELATIVE STRENGTHS TPG/Patron can argue they are aligned with investors. They make an equity injection, sit below the bondholders in terms of seniority and will have to wait for investors to receive their money before recouping their investment.

Valad, on the other hand, is calling on its property management experience, such as its liquidation of the Kefren portfolio in Juno (Eclipse 2007-1). It was appointed in April 2010 and completed the sale in December 2011. The disposal target was EUR320m, which would have led to a partial loss for the Class A investors and complete write-down of the rest, but it achieved EUR450m to full redeem the Class As.

Valad must adhere to a covenant schedule, which is arguably in the interests of investors too. For example, half the fees the company earns will be deferred until the full repayment of the senior bonds, while loan amortisation incentive fees will be also be deferred.

The pay-down covenants are EUR15m in year one, followed by EUR70m, EUR90m, EUR50m and final repayment. The disposal targets are around EUR56m in the first year, followed by EUR127m, EUR133m, EUR112m and a final EUR61m to take total disposals to EUR490m.

Class A holders can expect a recovery rate of around 55-74% of their investment through this scheme within two and a half years, and full recovery after four years. Classes B can receive 14-100%, and the C and D notes 0-100%. If the loan targets are not met the Class As can nominate an alternative asset manager, so Valad is incentivised to perform.

The lack of immediate amortisation could scupper this plan, however. And senior investors could prefer the credit bid because of a 40% principal payment upon approval.

The reduction in leverage levels may also have positive pricing implications. The bonds are currently quoted in the mid to high 70s cash price but Bank of America Merrill Lynch and RBS research suggests that the bonds are currently cheap, based on the new leverage and yield estimates of the securities assuming a 40% payment.

BAML estimated a weighted average life of 1.3-years under the credit bid and an internal rate or return of 29%, versus a longer 2-year WAL and a lower 21% IRR under the consensual bid.

There are, however, no covenants in the credit bid and its repayment is unscheduled amortisation, as opposed to the formalised disposal plan of the consensual bid.

Barclays analyst Christian Aufsatz says the credit bid has less cash flow risk. Under this scenario, a far lower sum is required to ensure full recovery for the Class A noteholders - EUR250m versus EUR452m. The annual bond coupon cost in the first two years of EUR18-20m against EUR30-24m of net cash flow equates to an interest coverage ratio of 1.3x under the consensual restructuring, versus 2.5x under the credit bid option.

Aufsatz also explains the consensual bid has greater business plan risk (i.e. Valad's targets), but the credit bid has higher execution risk. The consensual restructuring goes to vote first, and if it achieves 75% in favour, it will be implemented without there having been a vote on the credit bid.

And although junior investors will favour the consensual bid, their opinion may well be inconsequential because it is senior noteholders that get the final say. And 72% have already said they will vote for the credit bid.

However, another complication is that some Class A investors also own junior notes - so they will have to balance the potential for some future recovery versus an immediate 40% senior redemption.

As to the question why these opposing strategies have been proposed simultaneously the special servicer, Eurohypo, says: "The dial track strategy was intended to endure competitive tension between the Consensual Restructuring Option and the Credit Bid Option."

Having two options has its attractions, but is not without risk, as potentially neither plan could fail. (Reporting by Anil Mayre; editing by Alex Chambers)