By Tom Bergin
| DAGENHAM, England, July 28
DAGENHAM, England, July 28 Glistening chains on
the turnstyles at Ford Motor Co.'s plant in east London
illustrate how, even when companies unveil positive news about
their European operations, it may not mean things are picking up
in the economy.
Ford told investors this week that its European
operation was performing better than expected and that its
turnaround on this side of the Atlantic was on track.
But this recovery is largely premised on cutting costs, with
demand for vehicles still falling across the continent and the
industry facing overcapacity.
"The outlook for the business environment in Europe
continues to be uncertain," Bob Shanks, the U.S. automaker's
chief financial officer, told analysts on Wednesday.
A day later work stopped at the 750-strong Dagenham plant,
which made bonnets and doors for Transit vans, and workmen
lowered white concrete barriers across the entrances to employee
car parks - all part of Ford's plan to create a "more efficient
manufacturing footprint" in Europe.
Aggressive cost-cutting in Europe contributed to the
better-than-expected second-quarter profit General Motors Co
reported on Thursday.
Other sectors are also cutting back. Kimberly Clark
shut a Spanish factory after the company decided to stop selling
its Huggy diapers in most European markets and exit other
businesses on the continent.
U.S. advertising group Interpublic, supermarket
chain Carrefour, electrical goods makers Indesit
and staffing group Randstad were among the companies
which told investors in the past fortnight that weak European
demand was forcing them to cut costs and jobs.
"Whatever earnings growth is coming is base-line activity or
cost cutting. Capex (capital expenditure) is where companies are
saving money, trying to keep the bottom line healthy," said
Chris Weafer, senior partner with consultancy Macro-Advisory.
Recent economic data has suggested the euro zone is starting
to turn a corner and Britain looks definitively to be back on a
growth path.
Those improvements in leading indicators have prompted
institutional investors to look at Europe with new interest.
With stock markets in Japan and the United States posting
double-digit gains so far this year, investors may have squeezed
as much as they can out of a recovery story there and are
looking for the euro zone and Britain to pick up the growth
baton.
But it will take more than the first tips of green shoots to
persuade companies to invest heavily once more.
CHICKEN AND EGG
Investment plummeted after the financial crisis, with the
euro zone business investment rate in the last quarter of 2012,
the most recent period for which figures are available, at its
second-lowest level since 2001.
The widespread focus among executives on scaling back, and
the dearth of plans to spend more, highlighted how Europe was
not out of the woods yet, despite some recent positive signs
from Eurozone Purchasing Managers' surveys last week, said
Yiannis Koutelidakis, economist at Fathom Consulting.
The absence of spending from companies is contributing to a
chicken and egg situation, delaying the recovery that might
prompt them to spend more.
"The lack of investment and the continued government
austerity, is definitely a drag on the outlook," said Bert
Colijn, economist at the Conference Board, a research
organization.
"If we see a recovery in Europe in the second half of the
year, which is something that is becoming more realistic, that
recovery will be very slow."
Some businesses said predictions of recovery in the second
half of 2013 were optimistic. Marco Milani, Chief Executive of
Italy's Indesit, said he wasn't confident of recovery in 2014
and consequently was cutting back investment and shifting
manufacturing out of Europe.
In June, the company published a plan that envisaged cutting
its Italian workforce by a third and moving some operations to
emerging markets, including Turkey.
Economists say these kinds of actions pose long-term risks
for Europe, because even when demand recovers, it will
increasingly be served from outside the continent.
"The crisis will leave structural scars on the economy,"
Koutelidakis said.
Corporate belt-tightening could even be accelerated if the
United States starts withdrawing monetary stimulus, as Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke has indicated it might. Such a
move could raise borrowing costs for European businesses,
further eating away at profits and discouraging investment.
Not all companies are reporting falling sales in Europe.
Home-appliance manufacturers Whirlpool Corp and
Electrolux AB forecast a rebound in demand from
Europe, suggesting consumer confidence may be returning.
It would be natural for consumer spending to pick up before
capital investment.
"While southern Europe continues to lag, there are some
positive trends in Germany, the Nordics in particular and the
UK," Electrolux Chief Executive Keith McLoughlin told Reuters.
But even in some cases where companies reported strong
European demand and plans to increase hiring to meet it, they
retained an air of caution.
Swedish truckmaker Volvo reported healthy sales and said it
was increasing production in Europe to help deal with a growing
order backlog.
Yet Chief Executive Olof Persson told analysts on Wednesday
that Volvo, which makes trucks under brands such as Renault and
Mack as well as its own name, would take on temporary workers to
raise output, rather than commit to taking on new full time
employees.
"This production ramp up has been done with temporary
workers. And this is what we're going to focus on very much
going forward ... in order to be more agile in adapting to
whatever comes ahead of us," Persson said.