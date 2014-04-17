* Companies' Q1 sales show impact of strong currencies
* Some executives say can live with current exchange rates
* Others want European Central Bank to act
By Tom Bergin and Martinne Geller
LONDON, April 17 As European policymakers
consider action to stop a strong euro holding back jobs growth,
companies across the continent say the currency's strength is
already eating into their profits.
Some of Europe's largest companies including Danone
, SAP AG and L'Oreal have posted
buoyant first-quarter sales volumes in the past week thanks
largely to strong demand in emerging markets such as Brazil and
in North America.
But when converted into euros, revenue has often fallen
suggesting it will be hard for firms to sustain the strong
profit growth of 2013 that helped drive the region's tentative
recovery.
Some executives say their companies can live with current
exchange rates but others are not so sanguine and are looking to
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi for action.
"A strong euro is clearly hurting our business, but it's not
a given that the trend for 2014 will be the same we saw last
year... it will depend on what Draghi will do," Valerio
Battista, chief executive of Italian cable maker Prysmian
said on the sidelines of a shareholder meeting on
Wednesday.
Draghi has said a euro that was too strong was not good for
growth and could warrant further monetary easing.
Even before Draghi's most recent comments, analysts polled
by Reuters earlier this month said they expected the euro to
drop sharply in 2014. However, forecasters have been
wrong-footed for a year by the euro, which was 2013's best
performing currency. [ID: nL5N0MU1QF]
European leaders including France's President Francois
Hollande have also said they are concerned about the strength of
the euro, which makes exports more expensive, thereby putting
companies which sell their goods and services overseas at a
competitive disadvantage.
Germany's SAP, a major exporter of software, warned on
Thursday that the impact of currency moves was worsening and
would shave 5 percent off 2014 operating profit.
It also means profits earned overseas are worth less when
brought home.
French supermarket chain Casino posted an 8.3
percent rise in first-quarter sales on a constant-currency basis
but a 3.3 percent drop in actual euro revenue.
Some companies are looking to cut costs to help offset
currency losses.
Finnish retailer Stockmann said on Tuesday it
would cut up to 330 jobs, as it sees no improvement in the
country's economic performance.
But analysts say there are risks to reacting to foreign-
exchange movements, which are generally beyond companies'
control and may reverse themselves quickly.
"Most companies realize that FX is something you just have
to live with," said Societe Generale analyst Chas Manso. "If you
want to succeed long-term, you just have to keep on going as
best you can. If you take your foot off the pedal, for sure
there will be someone else who doesn't and you will lose market
share and profits."
British companies including fashion group Burberry
and engineer Smiths Group Plc, also reported pressure
from the strong pound, although UK policymakers seem to be more
comfortable with the currency's level because the country is not
a major exporter and the current exchange rate helps dampen
inflation.
FORECASTS CUT
Analysts knew the firm euro and pound, which have risen
against the U.S. dollar, Japanese yen and various emerging
market currencies over the past year, would weigh on earnings,
but some have been surprised by the extent.
The double-digit profit growth needed this year to justify
current high share prices is looking increasingly precarious,
analysts say.
"The market had underestimated the FX headwind which was
significant," Alex Howson, equity analyst at Jefferies said of
yoghurt and baby milk producer Danone, in a note to clients. He
added the larger-than-expected currency impact could prompt the
brokerage to cut its earnings forecasts for the French company.
Analysts have been cutting their estimates for earnings in
recent weeks. In the past 90 days, there has been a net 5.0
percent cut in estimates of earnings for companies in the DJ
Stoxx 600 index of major European companies, based on
8,416 revisions to individual company forecasts, Thomson Reuters
data shows. The trend has continued in the past month and week.
Some investors believe earnings estimates may need to be
revised down further.
"I met many company managers last week and most of them
criticised the sell-side analysts over the forex issue saying
their euro-dollar forecasts are wrong If it's true it means the
analysts are overestimating companies' results and this could
cause some disappointment in the market," a Paris-based asset
manager said.
