* Over 70 pct of top firms seeing improvement in Europe
* Renault, L'Oreal among the most bullish
* QE, lower oil price seen adding to momentum
* Analyst says investors yet to factor in Europe's upturn
By Tom Bergin and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, Feb 23 Signs of a long-awaited
recovery in Europe are starting to show through in the profits
of leading global companies, even if their bosses are still
giving most of the credit to strong demand in Asia or the United
States.
Reuters has analysed comments from more than 50 of the
biggest companies selling in Europe, which in recent weeks have
mostly reported improving global earnings. In investor
presentations and analyst calls, 71 percent said they enjoyed a
swing from contraction to growth in Europe last year, or
experienced a pickup in growth.
Only 16 percent said European performance deteriorated in
2014 or that they expected declines in 2015. Thirteen percent
said they saw stagnant markets for their goods and services in
the region this year.
"European markets recovered beyond our expectations," Carlos
Ghosn, CEO of Renault SA, told investors earlier this
month, saying the continent was the main driver of the
carmaker's increased sales.
Executives said they expected the positive momentum to be
sustained through the year, as lower oil prices feed through
into consumer's pockets and the European Central Bank prints new
money to buy government bonds.
Analysts say investors haven't fully factored in the extent
to which the European Union - whose year-on-year GDP growth of
just 1.3 percent in the last quarter of 2014 was around half the
U.S. level -- has begun to turn the corner.
"It's something that is still below the radar of global
investors who have deserted Europe during the last few years and
remain sceptical about the earnings trend in Europe," said
Benoit Peloille, equity strategist at French corporate and
investment bank Natixis.
"There is improvement in the macro landscape in Europe, and
companies are starting to benefit from it," he added.
Northern European countries like Britain and Germany were
typically cited as the strongest markets, but many companies
said a recovery in southern Europe was tipping the continent
into positive territory.
L'Oreal Finance Director Christian Mulliez said
that in Europe, the cosmetics group had seen "the strongest
growth since 2007, thanks mainly to the turnaround in Southern
Europe". The company said Spain, Portugal and Greece had
displayed good growth, while other firms also cited recovery in
Italy.
In their earnings reports for the fourth quarter of 2014, 58
percent of members of the STOXX 600 index of leading European
companies said their profits had increased, although that data
also reflects their operations outside Europe.
Overall, fourth-quarter earnings are expected to grow by
19.5 percent, which would be Europe's best earnings season in
3-1/2 years. European equities saw their largest ever inflows
last week, totalling $5.8 billion.
WEAK CURRENCY HELPS
Stronger demand was the key driver of improved performance
in Europe, executives said. This, and the tough cost-cutting
introduced in recent years to tackle the soft economy, allowed
many companies to boost margins, even against a deflationary
backdrop.
"List price increases are difficult to accomplish. But you
saw in Europe a terrific margin expansion this year," Ian Cook,
chief executive of Colgate-Palmolive Co., told investors
last month, citing efficiency programmes the company had
pursued.
Europe's weak GDP growth, sluggish inflation and the
quantitative easing programme that the ECB has introduced to
address them have helped send the euro down to 11-year lows this
year and some analysts predict it could hit parity with the
dollar.
That has weighed on the dollar value of European corporate
profits and made products manufactured in the United States more
expensive in euros.
But on the ground in Europe, the impact is often positive.
Steelmaker ArcelorMittal said the weaker euro was
making it harder for peers outside Europe to compete here.
Illinois-based construction equipment manufacturer
Caterpillar said it expected to face challenges selling
diggers into Europe. But it also has a French manufacturing unit
and "a euro at parity will just be a great tailwind for that",
CEO Doug Oberhelman said.
European manufacturers Daimler, ABB and
Alstom said they expected their exports to be boosted
by the weaker euro. Their increased competitiveness could also
prove lucrative for their overseas suppliers: Minnesota-based 3M
, which has a large business selling to European
industrial and healthcare companies, predicted gains.
"As exports will increase as we go, I think that will help
3M as we go ahead," CEO Inge Thulin told investors.
STILL CAUTIOUS
Many companies reported weakness in their Russia and Ukraine
markets that they didn't expect to improve as long as
hostilities in Ukraine continue and sanctions against Russia
persist. The health of France's economy was also a recurring
worry.
Yet only three companies expressed any concerns that Greece,
which has been locked in tense negotiations with lenders about
extending its bailout programme, could cause economic contagion
across Europe.
Some analysts say Greece, which was presenting economic
reform plans on Monday to seal a euro zone financial lifeline,
could yet be forced out of the single currency.
Nonetheless, even among the companies which highlighted
Greek risk, U.S. industrial group United Technologies
Corporation said it thought any negative impact from
Greece would be outweighed by the effects of QE and lower oil
prices.
Despite the overwhelming optimism around Europe, it was
frequently guarded. And in a sign that the recovery is still far
from robust, some companies said the growth they experienced was
driven by the value end of the market.
Among hotel groups, Hilton and Marriott said
positive European performances were helped by expansion of
limited-service brands like the former's DoubleTree and the
latter's Courtyard and Residence Inn.
Mark Hoplamazian, CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corporation,
which offers almost exclusively full-service hotels in Europe,
said "continental Europe continues to struggle".
Paul Polman, CEO of consumer goods group Unilever PLC
, which experienced a contracting market in Europe as
consumers opted for discounted and unbranded goods, said the
European consumer had fundamentally changed.
"After several years of austerity measures, a mindset of
economizing and making-do has become ingrained," he said.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Callus in Paris and Helena
Soderpalm in Stockholm; Writing by Tom Bergin; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)