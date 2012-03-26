* Just 77/200 top European firms gave specific 2012 guidance
* Survey of 140 analysts, media shows demand for more
* Firms should stop giving outright financial prediction
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, March 26 European companies should
improve the guidance they give on their expected future
performance, a survey of investment analysts and business
reporters found.
Research conducted by Smithfield, a specialist financial
communications consultancy, showed that of the top 200 companies
in Europe, only 77, or less than 40 percent, have issued
specific guidance for 2012.
The survey, which took the views of 140 investment analysts
and business journalists - the main audience to which guidance
is directed - reveals that 94 percent of respondents were in
favour of more guidance by companies.
Over the last 10 years, corporate guidance to the investment
market has steadily increased in sophistication, the survey
said.
At the start of 2011, many companies predicted a more
positive environment, the survey added, but as the year
progressed, and macro-economic uncertainties grew, this view had
to be regularly revised downwards.
"The fact that these revisions were often accompanied by
share price reactions disproportionate to the impact on
forecasts and valuations, reinforced the corporate view that
specific guidance was simply a hostage to fortune and companies
were better off not giving a view at all," the survey found.
"In effect, corporate guidance was born in the bull market
but died in the bear market."
Commenting on the findings, Scott Fulton, director of
investor relations at Smithfield, said: "We believe that
companies should abandon attempts to offer outright predictions
of financial performance.
"Instead, management should articulate its expectations for
those factors within its control and highlight sensitivities to
those that are not.
"Analysts would then be able to construct forecasts based on
reliable company information and their own views of the economic
environment. In turn, this could remove the focus on corporate
expectations and, potentially, allow share prices to reflect
actual performance of companies rather than the forecasting
skills of management," Fulton added.
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)