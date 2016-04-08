FRANKFURT, April 8 Insurers have criticised
proposed EU rules requiring them to give simple price
comparisons in their product information sheets to help
consumers choose between investment products, saying buyers in
the 10 trillion-euro ($11.4 trillion) market could be misled.
Industry trade body Insurance Europe added its voice on
Friday to criticism from other investment managers that
regulators' plans for a Key Information Document (KID) failed to
provide truly comparable information for retail investors.
"Consumers will receive incorrect information about
insurance products, which will wrongly appear more expensive and
more risky than they actually are," said Michaela Koller,
director general at Insurance Europe.
She said insurance-based investment products include
insurance protection that is not present in other types of
investment products, making them appear more expensive under the
draft KID rules, which were finalised jointly by the EU's
insurance, banking and financial market supervisors this week.
The supervisors have been working to improve transparency
for consumers about risks, performance and costs across the
range of available investment products, as governments seek to
shift the burden of retirement provisioning away from the state.
Earlier this week German investment fund industry
association BVI criticised the supervisors' proposed method for
calculating transaction costs, which it said could lead to
absurd results which were of no use to consumers.
Insurance Europe and the BVI said investment providers would
also need many more months to prepare the consumer information
once the rules are finalised and urged delaying the start date
from the planned Dec. 31, 2016 deadline.
It is now up to the European Commission to decide whether to
approve or change the plans and deadline as proposed.
($1=0.8791 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Greg Mahlich)