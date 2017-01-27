BRUSSELS Jan 27 The Council of Europe (CoE) is
to investigate possible corruption in its assembly in response
to reports that Azerbaijani members had bribed others to
influence votes on human rights there.
The council voted down a resolution in January 2013 that
would have condemned Azerbaijan for its policy on political
prisoners.
Transparency International and other anti-corruption groups
later urged an inquiry "into the behaviour of members of the
Azerbaijani delegation".
The council said on Friday the assembly had decided to set
up an independent investigation "to shed light on hidden
practices that favour corruption".
The head of Azerbaijan's delegation, Elkhan Suleymanov, has
on several occasions denied any wrongdoing by his members.
The Strasbourg-based council promotes human rights and
democracy in its 47 member states, which include nearly all the
European nations from Iceland to Russia.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Angus MacSwan)