By Christopher Whittall
LONDON, Aug 15 (IFR) - The recent sell-off in European
credit markets has provided a swathe of arbitrage opportunities
for investors looking to use the correction as an entry point,
but some analysts are advising against jumping back into cash
bonds just yet.
While credit spreads widened across the board, the sell-off
was particularly pronounced in the high-yield space as the
iTraxx Crossover index pushed out to 299bp on August 8 - its
widest level since mid-March. This came after a steady grind in
for the index, which had more than halved from a high of 529bp
during last year's taper tantrum to a multi-year low of 219bp in
June.
Volatility has also picked up sharply as the high-yield
index has become the go-to credit hedge for many traders, with
at the money three-month implied volatility at 61.4% on August 7
compared to 49.6% a month before, according to Bank of America
Merrill Lynch strategists.
"To me, it feels more like a risk premium correction rather
than a canary in the coal mine moment. Spreads had become too
rich, and they've now re-set in a healthy kind of way," said
Andrew Sheets, head of cross-asset strategy at Morgan Stanley.
While the sell-off in the US junk bond market has attracted
most of the headlines, the European high yield market has also
been under pressure. JP Morgan strategists noted that the week
of August 8 saw the largest ever outflow from European high
yield funds of 664m (or 1.7% of assets under management). High
yield spreads widened 40bp touching 400bp for the first time
since November 2012, resulting in losses of just under 1%.
UNDERPERFORMING
Crossover had slowly pushed wider over June and July as
tensions between Russia and the West increased, before the MH17
air disaster and subsequent step-up in sanctions from the US and
the European Union caused spreads to jump sharply higher from
247bp on July 30 to 299bp on August 8.
The ratio of Crossover to Main index (the investment-grade
benchmark) was creeping up even before then, reversing the
compression between the two indices that had occurred over the
first quarter of the year when Crossover had outperformed. The
ratio has historically sat around 4:1, but dropped to almost
3.5:1 in mid-March, before peaking at 4.25:1 on August 8 - its
highest level in over a year.
Dealers say a large part of the price action in Crossover is
a result of it being a standard hedging tool for market-making
desks when they are struggling to digest a lot of bonds being
sold by clients.
Crossover has since whipped back to 260bp on Friday morning,
showing that some protection sellers judged the move was
overdone, while the ratio to Main has also fallen back slightly.
COMPRESSION TRADE
The compression trade will likely be a favourite of credit
arbitragers, who will also relish the recent spike in volatility
and skew. On Crossover, skew - a measure of the difference
between the index and its single name underlyings - turned
sharply positive as the index underperformed thanks to the raft
of traders buying it as a macro hedge.
BAML credit strategists propose putting on a compression
trade between Crossover and Main index (the investment-grade
benchmark) on the back of these moves.
"We think that Crossover put ladders provide attractive
breakevens, taking advantage of the recent spike in vols and the
steepening of the put skew (steepest since early-June) that we
think is now overdone," the BAML strategists wrote.
But JP Morgan strategists cautioned against heading back
into the cash bond market just yet even though credit
fundamentals in Europe remain strong.
"While we believe that high yield will end the year tighter
than current levels we do not think that it is the right time to
'buy the dip' yet," the strategists wrote.
