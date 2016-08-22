* Renzi, Merkel, Hollande to discuss post-Brexit scenarios
* Italy wants closer EU integration, less rigidity
NAPLES, Italy, Aug 22 Europe needs to invest in
defence, education and culture while breaking free of
bureaucratic rules, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on
Monday ahead of a meeting with the leaders of Germany and
France.
Renzi will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Francois Hollande at a summit rich with symbolism as
the European Union gropes for a way forward following Britain's
shock referendum in June to abandon the 28-nation bloc.
The trio will travel first to an island off the coast of
Naples to lay a wreath on the tomb of an Italian intellectual
seen as one of the founding fathers of European unity. They will
then hold talks on an aircraft carrier that is coordinating an
EU naval mission against migrant traffickers.
"These are two symbols in one. Ideal values and concrete
commitments," Renzi said.
He said Europe needed to overcome the Brexit vote and a
recent wave of militant attacks, and rediscover its role.
"We need to invest in a common defence policy, in digital
innovation, in schools and culture. Europe is the affectionate
mother of our values, it is not the icy guardian of bureaucratic
rules that are difficult to accept," Renzi wrote.
Heavily indebted Italy, whose economy has barely grown since
the introduction of the euro currency in 1999, has repeatedly
chafed against stern EU budget rules, and both Renzi and
Hollande want greater flexibility to help boost growth.
Germany is keen for rules to be respected and the issue is
not expected to be broached on Monday. But the three leaders are
due to discuss common positions ahead of an EU summit in
Bratislava next month which Britain was not invited to.
While Italy is eager for greater European consolidation in
the wake of Brexit, Merkel wants to cement "a better Europe"
rather than forge ahead with "more Europe".
MIGRATION AND SECURITY
Monday's talks mark the beginning of a week of meetings for
Merkel with other European governments that will see her travel
to four countries and receive leaders from another eight. "The
goal must first of all be to preserve the status quo and to
prevent a further disintegration of the EU-27," an EU diplomat
said.
Threats to the union that emerged long before the Brexit
vote are also likely to be on the agenda, including internal and
external security after Islamist militant attacks and Europe's
migration crisis.
The three leaders are due to hold a news conference at
around 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) on the Italian aircraft carrier, the
Garibaldi, which is the flagship of the EU's "Sophia" mission in
the Mediterranean. The operation is intended to tackle migrant
smugglers, help enforce an arms embargo off Libya, and train the
Libyan coast guard.
The EU plans to offer incentives to African governments to
help slow the flow of migrants who have poured into Europe over
the past three years, but disagreements on how to handle the
situation have laid bare divisions between member states.
Italy, the main entry point for Africans but rarely their
planned destination, is struggling to house migrants turned back
from neighbouring countries including France, and has disagreed
with Germany over how to finance the response.
