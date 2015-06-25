FRANKFURT, June 25 European cruise destinations
such as Santorini, Lisbon and Oslo suffered dwindling visitor
numbers and spending last year for the first time in a decade as
Americans cancelled trips to the Baltic and Mediterranean over
geopolitical concerns.
Visits to European ports of call were down 7 percent after
almost 9 percent growth a year earlier, a report issued by the
Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) on Thursday
showed.
Passengers and crew spent 3.64 billion euros ($4.08
billion)at ports in Europe last year according to the report,
4.2 percent less than in 2013.
American tourists, concerned about unrest in North African
and adjacent eastern Mediterranean countries and about tensions
between Russia and Ukraine, shied away from booking trips to the
region, Michael Ungerer, chairman of CLIA Germany, told Reuters.
Tourists from Europe -- accounting for 30 percent of
worldwide passengers and ranking second behind the United States
-- backed off from certain destinations as well, Ungerer said.
"The Black Sea region has been removed completely from our
schedules," he said, and destinations in the Gulf and in Asia
had meanwhile become increasingly popular.
Europe is the world's second-largest cruise destination
after the Caribbean, but some cruise operators like Carnival
and Royal Caribbean cut capacity there last
year.
The number of Europeans booking cruises remained stable at
6.4 million in 2014 as declining bookings in Britain, Italy and
Spain -- partly affected by weak economies -- were offset by a
growing number of bookings in Germany.
Germany for the first time replaced Britain as the largest
European market with a market share of 28 percent. "The Germans
still have some catching up to do and the range of offers there
is growing faster than anywhere else," Ungerer said.
Worldwide, cruise operators served 22 million passengers
last year, an increase of 3.4 percent over 2013.
CLIA said that as cruise operators, especially from North
America, return capacity to Europe, markets there should
recover.
($1 = 0.8924 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Kirsti Knolle, editing by Mark
Heinrich)