NEW YORK May 22 Ratings agency DBRS put the
sovereign credit ratings for Spain, Italy, Portugal and Ireland
on review for possible downgrade on Tuesday, citing the risk
that Greece may not comply with terms of its bailout program.
"This action reflects DBRS's assessment that downside risks
to growth in the euro area have intensified as a result of
systemic concerns emanating from Greece," DBRS said in a series
of statements.
"Recent political developments have called into question the
Greek government's willingness and capacity to comply with its
EU-IMF adjustment program and sustain its membership in the
European monetary union," the ratings agency said in statements
issued on each of the four countries.
Greece is scheduled to hold new elections on June 17 after
politicians failed to agree a government after elections earlier
this month. The strong showing by leftist leader Alexis Tsipras
and his anti-austerity platform in the May elections has thrown
into question whether Greece will stick to terms of the 130
billion euro bailout program by the European Union and
International Monetary Fund if Tsipras wins conclusively in the
re-run vote.
DBRS said it will review over the next three months whether
it will cut the credit ratings on the individual countries. The
decision will take into account Greece's future, its membership
within the European Union and the sovereign debt sustainability
and financial sector fragility in the euro zone.
On the DBRS ratings scale, Spain and Italy are rated A
(high), while Ireland is A (low) and Portugal is BBB (low).
If financial stresses ease, DBRS said it will leave the
ratings unchanged. However, if systemic concerns deepen and add
to challenges in stabilizing their public debt ratios, the
ratings could be cut.