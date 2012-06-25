MADRID, June 25 The European Union should gradually mutualise its debts in order to stop the contagion of the sovereign debt crisis to banks, EU competition chief Joaquin Almunia said on Monday.

"It is indispensable. If we don't move forward with a gradual mutualisation of debt, there is no possibility of stopping the contagion of the sovereign debt problems to the banking system," Almunia said at an event in Madrid.