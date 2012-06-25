BRIEF-Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment's shares to halt trade pending announcement
MADRID, June 25 The European Union should gradually mutualise its debts in order to stop the contagion of the sovereign debt crisis to banks, EU competition chief Joaquin Almunia said on Monday.
"It is indispensable. If we don't move forward with a gradual mutualisation of debt, there is no possibility of stopping the contagion of the sovereign debt problems to the banking system," Almunia said at an event in Madrid.
TORONTO, June 8 Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co said on Thursday it would cut about 2,000 jobs across North America in a major restructuring effort as it reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss.