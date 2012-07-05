* Dublin trumpets foreign debt buying
* International investors shy away from Spanish debt
By Paul Day and Padraic Halpin
MADRID/DUBLIN, July 5 Ireland returned to
short-term debt markets on Thursday for the first time since
before its EU/IMF bailout in November 2010, paying less for
three-month paper than Spain which has avoided going to
international lenders for a full sovereign rescue.
International appetite for debt auctions held by the two
countries - both victims of banking crises caused by a property
market crash - varied widely, although Dublin's first commercial
borrowing in almost two years was much more modest in size than
Madrid's.
Whereas Ireland trumpeted international demand at its sale
of three-month treasury bills, most foreign investors are
shunning Spain's debt auctions, even though Madrid has avoided
going to international lenders for a full sovereign bailout.
The Spanish Treasury paid the highest rate in over seven
months to borrow 10-year funds, suggesting the positive effect
of last weekend's agreement by euro zone leaders is wearing off.
Altogether, Madrid auctioned 3 billion euros ($3.75 billion)
in three maturities of bonds. It sold 747 million euros in the
benchmark 10-year bonds at an average yield of 6.43 percent, up
from 6.044 percent at the last such auction on June 7.
Peter Chatwell, a rate strategist at Credit Agricole, said
that at least Spain was still able to raise funds in the market
- despite the problems of its banks, many of which have been
brought to their knees by heavy lending to failed property
projects and a second recession since 2009.
"The market continues to function, but on this evidence
there is still no significant change in sentiment or investor
demand towards Spanish debt," said Chatwell.
Altogether three euro zone governments auctioned debt on
Thursday morning, shortly before the European Central Bank cut
interest rates.
French borrowing costs held close to historic lows at its
auction on Thursday of 7.8 billion euros of bonds, a day after
it announced hefty tax rises on the wealthy to plug a revenue
shortfall caused by flagging economic growth.
"Sentiment-wise, France is a world apart from the woes of
Spain and Italy," said Nicholas Spiro of consultancy Spiro
Sovereign Strategy.
HELPING SPAIN
At a Brussels summit, the euro zone leaders agreed to let
the bloc's EFSF and ESM bailout funds buy bonds in secondary
markets and directly recapitalise banks.
This should help Madrid to rescue its banks without
suffering the fate of Ireland, which had to take a full bailout
of the state in November 2010 and impose punishing austerity
policies demanded by the European Union and IMF.
Spain secured EU aid of up to 100 billion euros last month
earmarked for rescuing banks. However, both this and the
Brussels deal are short on details, and Finnish reservations
have dampened the initial positive reactions.
With Madrid struggling to meet targets for cutting its
budget deficit, investors remain worried that Spain, the euro
zone's fourth-biggest economy, will eventually join Ireland,
Greece, Portugal and Cyprus in needing a sovereign bailout.
"Irrespective of the (bank) bail-out - which has yet to be
finalised - Spain is caught in a pernicious circle," said Spiro.
"The weakness of public finances, the depth of the downturn and
the vulnerability of parts of the banking sector are all feeding
on each other. That the government plans yet more austerity will
only make matters worse in the short-term."
Domestic banks - including some in line for bailout funds -
have been the main buyers at Spanish bond auctions since the
European Central Bank injected nearly 1 trillion euros of cheap
credit in December and February into liquidity-starved lenders.
Some "fast money" players such as hedge funds piled into the
market after the Brussels summit to close out bets on Spanish
bonds falling further. However, traders say they have not seen
any buying of the paper from longer-term foreign investors.
Spanish banks raised their holdings of domestic sovereign
debt to from 16.9 percent of the total in circulation in
December to 29.2 percent in March.
FOREIGNERS BACK IRELAND
By contrast, Ireland said foreign investors had backed its
return to short-term debt markets on Thursday.
In a tentative first step following a nearly two-year
hiatus, Ireland sold 500 million euros of treasury bills at an
average yield of 1.8 percent. It said it hoped to return to
long-term debt markets with a syndicated issue later this year
or early next year at a maturity of two years or more.
Ireland's 1.8 percent compared with Spain's sale last week
of three-month debt at an average yield of 2.36 percent, while
fellow struggler Italy had to pay 2.96 percent to auction
six-month paper a day later.
Ireland's National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said
the auction was 2.8 times subscribed and that while it did not
have precise figures, there was strong evidence that the vast
bulk was distributed in continental Europe.
The agency's chief executive, John Corrigan, said Dublin had
to stick to the terms of its bailout deal and hope the "wider
mood music in Europe" improves before it issues long-term debt.
"We are encouraged by the strong demand and the presence of
significant international interest in today's auction. However,
we are conscious that this is only the first step towards our
ultimate goal of full access to the capital markets," he said.
Corrigan said Ireland hoped to hold three or four more
short-term auctions this year with the aim of returning to
long-term debt markets in a two-year plus issue in early 2013.
He told RTE radio that Dublin had to stick to the terms of
its bailout deal under the watchful eye of inspectors from the
"troika" - the European Commission, ECB and IMF - but much also
depended on the wider euro zone crisis.
"Accessing the longer-term bond markets is critically
dependent on two factors: one of which is largely within our own
control, that's sticking to the troika programme, and the second
one is the wider mood music in Europe, which in fairness has
significantly improved since the summit at the weekend," he
said.
Ireland, unlike the rest of the bailout club, was able to
deliver modest economic growth last year amid turmoil across the
euro zone. Analysts have cautioned that the real test for the
NTMA will be maintaining regular access to the market without
another twist in the euro zone's debt crisis forcing a damaging
withdrawal.
"Ireland is hardly out of the woods. Domestic demand
continues to contract, the fiscal deficit was 13 percent of GDP
last year, and the economy is expected to more or less stagnate
this year," said Spiro.
Yields on benchmark Irish 2020 bonds have fallen by almost
100 basis points since the summit and were almost 30 basis
points lower than their Spanish counterparts at 6.27 percent
before of the auction, little changed from Wednesday.