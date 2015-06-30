* Liquidity has become key concern for bond markets
* Debt managers in talks with market makers for possible
solutions
* Talks in early phase, some market makers remain
pessimistic
* Options include bond buy-backs, exchanges, repo
transactions
By Marius Zaharia and John Geddie
LONDON, June 30 Several euro zone public debt
managers have been in talks with banks in recent weeks about
tackling the lack of liquidity in bond markets, which has helped
push up borrowing costs in the past two months.
Investors are finding it harder to buy or sell a large
amount of bonds without significantly altering market prices.
Central bank bond-buying programmes are part of the reason. New
regulations that discourage market-making banks from holding
large amounts of bonds are another.
Traders say lack of liquidity was a leading factor in the
recent sell-off, which saw benchmark 10-year German borrowing
costs climb from near zero to above 1 percent in six weeks, one
of the sharpest such moves on record.
Traders say low liquidity is also exacerbating the spread
into peripheral markets of fears that Greece will leave the euro
zone.
Bankers say the talks are still in an early phase. Suggested
measures involve treasuries and debt agencies buying back,
borrowing, lending or exchanging bonds, which would ease the
burden on bank balance sheets.
Such measures would act as a safety net for market-making
banks, which would then worry less about being stuck with bonds
on their books for which regulators force them to set aside cash
as a precaution.
Dealers say France and Italy looked open to new approaches.
Germany did not.
"We are monitoring secondary-market liquidity ... I know it
is quite challenging," Maria Cannata, who has been in charge of
Italy's 2.17 trillion euro debt pile for more than a decade,
said at a business seminar in London last week. "Exchange bond
transactions could be a useful tool"
Italy and others have held bond exchanges in recent years,
but the aim was to extend the maturity of outstanding debt by
replacing short-term bonds with longer-term ones, rather than
replacing illiquid bonds with more liquid ones.
Cannata's French peer, Anthony Requin, said debt agencies
"are able to develop buy-back programmes - something that could
also help offloading market makers' balance sheet at any point
in time."
One senior official at a market-making bank said "one or
two" debt managers had proposed repo transactions, in which
banks and debt agencies can loan bonds to each other for cash.
That way, debt agencies can help banks temporarily shift
bonds from their balance sheet. Or banks can borrow a particular
bond for a specific transaction before they buy it in the market
- giving themselves more time to buy the bonds in small lots and
not influence the market price so much.
PESSIMISM
The banker said, however, "there is clearly a lot of
progress to be made."
"They have just realised: 'Oh my God, liquidity is really
drying up. Is there anything we could do?'," he said. "Some of
them are more advanced in this thinking process, while some are
like 'I don't care'."
An official at another market-making bank doubted the talks
would help much. He said the debt managers' main concern was to
fulfil their funding plans while pushing debt repayments as far
off as possible.
"I am not convinced how much they can really do," he said.
"If there was some kind of liquidity crisis in 2035 bonds, I
can't see them buying back 30-year bonds."
Fund managers are eagerly following the debate. Many of them
say market liquidity is the main challenge they face.
Hans Stoter, CIO at NN investment partners, says liquidity
is so bad that in his portfolios of Belgian government bonds it
now takes two or three days to change positioning along the
yield curve, compared with two to three hours before the
financial crisis. In the meantime, prices can move dramatically.
"Anything that helps take that edge of volatility out of the
markets is welcome," Stoter said.
"At the moment, those sharp moves in interest rates in those
markets are not helping anybody. It doesn't help the
governments, doesn't help investors, doesn't help the brokers."
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Larry King)