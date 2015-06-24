RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on oil and refined fuels: Kemp
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
LISBON, June 24 Faced with higher market volatility that is drying up liquidity, sovereign debt management agencies in Europe have to be more flexible and ready to act swiftly than in the past, the head of Portugal's debt agency IGCP said on Wednesday.
"We are facing more volatility than in the past," Cristina Casalinho told a conference in Lisbon, adding that liquidity conditions "have changed very significantly."
"Although low interest and a flat rate curve have played into the hands of debt management offices and allowed them to extend durations, and lock-in interest rates at very low levels, the fact that these have been increasing volatility means DMOs have to be much more flexible and ready to act than in the past," she said.
She reiterated that the Portuguese government is fully funded for this year and plans to raise about 6 billion euros more in 2015 to pre-fund for next year. (Reporting By Shrikesh Laxmidas, writing by Andrei Khalip)
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
SEATTLE, May 8 Native American leaders and climate activists protested at several Chase branches in Seattle on Monday, forcing them to close temporarily as demonstrators demanded the bank not lend to projects like the Keystone XL oil pipeline.