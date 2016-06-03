* Germany, France see sharing resources as crucial
* EU hopes Britain will remain in bloc, won't stop plans
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, June 3 Germany and France will
relaunch closer European military cooperation this month and
could start a common defence fund but there are no plans to form
an EU army, officials say.
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini will propose
deepening defence links at a June 28-29 leaders summit, despite
rising Euroscepticism, and argue that EU integration can work to
maintain Europe's clout alongside the United States.
Proponents say closer defence cooperation among the European
allies is needed particularly to reduce costly duplication in
production of defence systems and programmes at a time when
greater investment is required in defence technology.
British scepticism about European integration has often
hampered EU defence plans. After Britain's June 23 referendum,
officials want to use the proposals to cement Britain's EU
membership if London decides to stay. But they will still go
ahead if British voters decide to leave.
"The goal is a European defence union," said a senior German
government official. "That is not about competing with NATO but
we need a stronger Europe. If we wait for the Eurosceptics, then
we will only go backwards," the official said.
Shortcomings in Europe's 2011 Libyan air campaign and ageing
equipment in African missions have also convinced French
officials. France sees military independence as paramount, but
wants to move ahead with ideas blocked by Britain, such as a
joint EU command headquarters and shared military assets.
"The ideal situation would be that Britain remains in the EU
but no longer stops others from developing a stronger,
integrated foreign and security policy," said Elmar Brok, a
German centre-right EU lawmaker who heads the European
Parliament's foreign affairs committee.
But EU officials say British fears of an EU army of soldiers
wearing the same uniforms is overblown. EU Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker called for a European army in March 2015,
but in reality any capabilities that governments develop
together, from radars to ships, will remain national.
The decision to relaunch closer military cooperation, which
was first tried by Britain and France in the 1990s, is because
no European nation has the resources to confront the failing
states on Europe's borders, militant attacks or a resurgent
Russia.
"The logic is overwhelming," said Nick Witney, a former head
of the European Defence Agency that was set up in 2004 to
improve Europe's defence capacities. "If you look at the scale
of under-investment in Europe's defence technology, it requires
Europe's military powers to develop together."
'ARCHIPELAGO' SYSTEM
One idea under discussion is a European investment fund for
defence, which would allow EU governments who pay into it to
also borrow so as to ensure funds are always available for joint
defence programmes. Those range from new helicopters to drones.
The fund, which could start on a small scale in 2017, could
be backed by the European Investment Bank to finance projects.
Other proposals could include enlarging cooperation between
forces. Germany and the Netherlands have combined tank and naval
forces and want to develop a common surface-to-air defence.
French and British forces agreed in 2010 to work together.
"We have islands of cooperation. The idea is to link them
into an archipelago," said a senior EU defence official.
Only 15 percent of the EU's defence investment went to
collaborative projects in 2013, down from 26 percent in 2011,
according to the European Defence Agency.
Germany and France say sharing of resources may be the only
way to sustain adequate military forces. EU officials point to
the merger of missile systems companies in France, Italy and
Britain in 2001 to create MBDA, the only European group able to
design and produce world-class missile systems.
"Europe can no longer afford the inefficiencies of
duplication and over capacity that our existing fragmented
market entails," the European Commision said in a defence paper.
(Additional reporting by Tom Korkemeier; Editing by Richard
Balmforth)