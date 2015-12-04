* Big contractors seen as first to benefit from more
spending
* Smaller firms' shares seen having potential for big gains
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, Dec 4 The stepping up of air
strikes in Syria following the attacks in Paris this month has
alerted investors to the prospect of increased spending on
defence, putting European firms in the sector back on their
radar screens.
Defence-related stocks have outperformed the market since
the Nov. 13 attacks but investors and analysts say there could
be further gains to come, not only for prime contractors like
BAE Systems and Finmeccanica but also smaller
companies further down the supply chain.
IHS Jane's estimates that over 2015-2019 an extra $50
billion will be added to Western European defence spending as a
result of budget changes already implemented this year by
France, Germany and Britain.
In addition eastern European countries are looking to
strengthen their defences following Russia's annexation of
Crimea and the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
"We are turning the corner now," said Nick Cunningham,
managing partner at institutional stockbroker Agency Partners.
"It's very early days. Budgets have just stopped falling but
once the cycle reverses it carries on going up for 10 years."
The Stoxx Europe aerospace and defence index has
risen more than 4 percent since the Paris attacks, while the
main Stoxx Europe 600 market index < .STOXX> has fallen back
this week.
"Stay long on Finmeccanica, Thales,
Safran and BAE Systems," said Gary Paulin,
founding partner at equity brokerage Aviate Global.
Meanwhile on Friday Deutsche Bank lifted target prices for
seven stocks - Thales, BAE Systems, Dassault Aviation,
Airbus, Meggitt, Finmeccanica and MTU Aero
Engines - saying the defence outlook was much
improved and geopolitics had removed downside risk to European
defence budgets.
In terms of share price performance Europe's big prime
defence contractors have already advanced but are still seen by
some analysts as having some way to go to catch up with U.S.
peers like Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman
because of an earlier improvement in the outlook for U.S.
defence spending.
Moreover, according to Cunningham, peak spending in past
cycles has lifted U.S. defence stocks to a premium rating in
terms of price-earnings multiples of 115-120 percent of
industrial sector PEs.
They are now trading at a differential of just 75-80 percent
but have recovered from 50 percent in 2010-11, he said.
But the biggest gains could eventually be made by the shares
of the smaller, lower-tier supplier firms who have suffered
badly during the years of cutbacks, but investors and analysts
say it will still take some time before increased defence
budgets convert to increased spending.
"The really interesting argument here is that we should
start looking at the mid-caps," said Cunningham, citing firms
such as Rheinmetall, Cobham and Ultra
Electronics.
According to Liberum analysts the 2015 PE for Rheinmetall
stands at 15.5, Cobham at 14.7 and Ultra Electronics at 15.8.
That compares with 20.2 and 19.3 for Lockheed and Northrop
respectively.
Either way, the defence sector is back in focus for
investors.
"Recent events have made people realise that defence
spending has to continue," said David Battersby, investment
manager at Redmayne-Bentley.
(1 euro = $1.0886)
