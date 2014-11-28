(This is part of a package on deflation reut.rs/1vnxh8R)
By Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS Nov 28 At Greek home appliance retail
chain Electroniki, a washing machine cost 497 euros six years
ago. Today, it sells for 356 euros.
Like most Greek companies, Electroniki has slashed prices to
hold on to consumers hit by recession. "Small appliances, big
discounts" read flyers it recently stuffed under doors.
"We couldn't avoid cutting prices," says Chief Executive
Yannis Stroutsis. "People were holding back ... because they
didn't know whether they would have a job in six months' time."
Greece has muddled through 20 consecutive months of
deflation, or continuously falling consumer prices - a
phenomenon that economists say could soon infect the whole euro
zone. In October, prices fell 1.7 percent from a year earlier.
Yet alarm over low inflation in other parts of southern
Europe does not echo in Greece.
"The deflationary period has not been a concern for the
Greek economy, but rather is a relief for distressed
households," say Nikos Magginas, an economist at National Bank,
the country's biggest lender.
Economists say prices in Greece were unreasonably high for a
long time. Between 1995 and 2010, consumer prices rose 17
percent more in Greece than in the euro area overall.
Lower prices have since made Greek products more attractive.
Of course, continuing deflation would make it harder for
Greece to pay down its debt - the largest in the euro zone as a
percentage of Gross Domestic Product.
Still, now the price adjustment has largely been made,
economists expect prices to start rising again next year as the
economy grows. And Greeks are traditionally big spenders.
Central bank data shows that between 2000 and 2010, Greeks
spent more than 71 percent of GDP on private consumption like
food and entertainment, against a euro zone average of 57
percent. Banks traditionally even offered loans for Greeks to go
on vacation.
Stroutsis says business is looking up. One example: two
weeks ago, he offered a 28-inch Samsung TV plus free mobile
phone for 199 euros. 1,000 units flew off its shelves.
(Edited by Alessandra Galloni)