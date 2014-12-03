* One in three Europeans will be over 65 by 2060
* Business tends to overlook senior citizens' spending power
* Death rate and ailments increase, so does cost pressure
By Stephen Brown
BERLIN, Dec 3 A boom in the number of older
Europeans could spell big business for companies that cater to
their changing needs - if they can tackle taboos and overcome
outdated views of what "old age" looks like.
One in three Europeans will be 65 or over by 2060. They are
not just living longer, but are also staying active and
independent, only to find a dearth of products to fit their
different lifestyles.
After her "fiercely independent" mother became malnourished
because she could not cook or chew the products in her
well-stocked larder, Elizabeth Jones realised there was a need
for meals in small but nutritious portions that are easy to
open, heat and eat.
She now sells 2,000 a week in Co-op supermarkets,
mostly "meat, potatoes and gravy" fare - avoiding things like
rice that can get snagged in dentures - and fruit-based
desserts.
"If you look at the statistics, the percentage increase here
over next 20-30 years is far greater than any other demographic
in the market," said Jones, founder of On the Menu, a British
firm making meals for elderly people living at home.
"Life expectancy is rising and we have customers driving to
the Co-op who are 95," said Jones. "So the barrier of old age is
being pushed back."
Overcoming awkwardness about the requirements of older
bodies in that big chunk of the demographic will mean tackling
more, and bigger, taboos.
That's a familiar task for Margareta Lehmann, president of
incontinence care in Europe for Swedish firm SCA which
sells products for incontinence.
"The market is growing," Lehmann said from her offices in
Gothenburg.
"We are staying healthy longer but unfortunately there are
still limited treatments available," she added, noting that
incontinence affects about one in four women and one in eight
men, rising in prevalence with age.
For a graphic on Europe's demographic crisis click
UNDERESTIMATED
Companies are also too often squeamish about appealing
directly to older people because they're still thinking of the
over-65s as limited and not "cool" - overlooking the potential
of a still-vibrant demographic that has money to spend.
Christa Hoehs, who runs a "senior" modelling agency in
Munich with models as old as 87 on its books, said that beyond
what she cheerfully calls the "ailment sector" - for rheumatism
relief and the like - many advertisers worry that elderly models
will detract from the image of the products they promote.
While banking, insurance and even car adverts sometimes use
silver-haired models, these are rarely over 60, she said.
But in fact, "We are seeing disability and frailty
particularly among middle-class, educated professionals being
pushed back to their 70s," says Sarah Harper of the Oxford
Institute of Population Ageing, adding that these same people
have significant spending power as many of them free up assets
and downsize homes.
"I think a really underestimated market is mid-life or older
women in their 50s and 60s who can afford to buy the products
that keep them looking fabulous, which maybe a 20-year-old can't
afford," said Harper. "Those are the growth areas."
Some firms are starting to get it: airlines and hotels now
look for retirees to fill off-season seats and beds, while gyms
offer discounts to "best agers". Major European carmakers are
looking at the challenge of more 90-year-olds behind the wheel.
RETHINKING FUNERALS
One obvious beneficiary of the ageing process would seem to
be funerals. But in fact the industry - worth over 5.1 billion
euros a year in Europe, according to industry estimates - is
suffering as the rising number of customers push down prices and
people rethink their final ceremony.
Rolf Lichtner of the European Federation of Funeral Services
said there was a trend towards cremation instead of burial, with
more people having their ashes scattered in the wild.
Others are increasingly buying their own funerals in advance
because "people think they shouldn't be a burden on their
relatives", said Lichtner.
At Berlin's only coffin maker Lignotec, winter will as usual
be peak season and employees know better than to ask for time
off around January. But boss Michael Jagdt is not expecting a
long-term boost to sales as attitudes to death change.
"Many people don't realise how important this ritual is for
getting through mourning," he said, bemoaning a decline in the
appreciation of a process because "money issues prevail".
(Editing by Sophie Walker)