* Tankers that took a longer route set to arrive
* Storage in main hub nearly 70 percent full
* Traders look to store offshore
By Libby George and Ron Bousso
LONDON, Dec 7 Europe's new status as the dumping
ground for the world's excess diesel comes to a head this month
as mild weather, strong refinery runs and months of building
stocks combine.
The glut has been building for months as margins fattened by
cheap crude have prompted European refiners to boost output and
as exports from new refineries in the Middle East have headed to
Europe.
"Europe is not performing. There is lots and lots coming
from the Middle East and more tenders for exports from the
Middle East and India," one trader said.
Vessels that took a longer trip around the southern tip of
Africa to delay their landing are now arriving, and lingering at
ports.
At least four 90,000-tonne tankers filled with distillates,
which includes diesel and heating oil, are floating outside
Europe's Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp import hub.
Storage tanks there are nearly 70 percent full, according
to industry monitor Genscape, while German household heating oil
stocks, at 63 percent of tank capacity, are above their
five-year average.
The surplus is forcing some storage to move offshore where
traders such as Vitol have already leased ships to serve as
floating storage.
But the window to make money that way is narrow. The premium
of current distillate prices over those next month - known as
contango - stood at just $7 per tonne on Friday.
Ship brokers said that with current freight costs, traders
need $15 per tonne per month to cover the vessel costs alone.
"If there is no belief in forward prices, then a steep
contango can't develop," another trader said. "Each time the
prompt goes down, so does the back end of the curve."
STRONG GASOLINE DRAGS DIESEL LOWER
Profits for diesel versus crude oil LGOc1-LCOc1, stood
near five-month lows and threatened to drop further - bad news
for oil refineries but potentially the opposite for many
drivers.
"I am not surprised by the accumulating diesel surplus,"
said Stephen George, chief economist with KBC Advanced
Technologies.
"A contributing factor has to be strength in gasoline, which
is supporting refining runs and the overproduction of
distillates."
Refineries in Europe and Asia have been running at full
steam to capture unusually strong profits for gasoline and
naphtha, light ends in industry terminology. Refineries in the
United States are also just starting up again after maintenance,
Demand for gasoline has soared as low prices encouraged
motorists in China, India and the United States to clock up more
miles well past the traditional summer driving season.
On Monday, data showed that investor bets on falling diesel
prices hit their highest level in at least four years.
Distillate stocks on the U.S. East Coast are 33 percent
above the five-year average, according to BNP Paribas. All this
is expected to force these regions to export - adding to
Europe's glut.
"If light ends go back to more seasonally normal levels,
things might not be so bad," another trader said. "But as long
as they are strong, you keep building distillate stocks and
that's when things can get really bad."
(Editing by William Hardy)